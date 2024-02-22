Off-duty Chicago cop involved in shooting in Lincoln Park: COPA

The Chicago Office of Police Accountability (COPA) confirmed on Thursday that they were responding to an off-duty officer-involved shooting on the city's North Side.

The incident occurred after 3 p.m. in the 2700 block of N. Halsted Street, which is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known, or if anyone was struck by gunfire.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the police for more information. The fire department said they did not respond to the scene.

"My landlord called me and said, ‘can you go look in the alley? I heard there was a shooting back there.’ So I went and I see all these police officers and somebody said that there was a possibility that an off-duty police officer was getting carjacked by two fellows. And I think if people are going to carjack, they need to realize a lot of people in this town have guns. It's not just them who have the guns and very sad all around," said Geneva Currin, owner of Halsted Flowers.

COPA is asking anyone with information to call their office at 312-746-3609.

