Chicago couple's Christmas wish comes true with Mariah Carey's help

A Chicago couple’s Christmas wish has already come true, thanks to Mariah Carey.

Steven and Sauntez Johnson, newlyweds who tied the knot in September, danced to Carey’s "Lead the Way" at their wedding. But the superstar hasn’t just been part of their romance — she’s been a guiding light in their lives.

Steven’s love for Carey’s music began when he was 5 years old. Now, 32 years later, the Johnsons attended her concert during her Christmastime tour.

The opportunity came after the couple tweeted about their connection to Carey’s music, earning a retweet from the singer herself.

Carey then surprised them with front-row seats and autographed merchandise.

"It was lifechanging… to be 37. From five years old to now and to have a picture with her that I can have for the rest of my life. I can't put it into words," Shauntez said.

The experience marked another high note in the Johnsons’ love story, making this holiday season unforgettable.