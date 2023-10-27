Chicago community gathers to remember CPS teacher allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

There was a very big turnout Friday night for a candlelight vigil outside the home of 37-year-old Adrianna Lopez, who was shot and killed last weekend, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend.

Dozens of friends, family, Chicago Police Officers, and her former CPS colleagues were there to support the family, as they prepare for her funeral.

"We still can't believe it," said Judin Bonilla, who worked with Lopez at Nathan Davis Elementary School. "We're in shock."

It's been five days since the CPS Special Education teacher was gunned down outside her Southwest Side home, allegedly shot 10 times by her ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Cristobal Santana.

"She wasn't only my colleague; she was a friend. She was part of our Nathan Davis family," said Bonilla.

Several of Lopez's colleagues showed up from Nathan Davis Elementary, where Lopez had taught special education for the last four years.

"She was a joy to be around," said Isabel Diaz, who worked with Lopez as an assistant.

"She was dedicated. She was organized. She was loved, she was kind, she was brave. She's going to be missed greatly at our school," said Bonilla.

Cristobal Santana was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after he was stopped Tuesday night in downstate Springfield. State Police said he shot a State Trooper in the leg during an attempted arrest, and was himself hospitalized for his own injuries sustained during his apprehension.

"There will be a time for justice, but today it's about grievance, about remembrance, and about keeping Adrianna's memory alive," said 23rd Ward Alderman Silvana Tabarez, who was at Friday's vigil.

"We're going to miss Adrianna. Please keep her family and her colleagues in your prayers," said Bonilla.

While Santana remains hospitalized under police watch, services for Adrianna Lopez are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.