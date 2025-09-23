Chicago crime: 16-year-old charged with murder in South Side shooting, CPD says

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in connection with a South Side shooting last July. A 35-year-old man was shot and killed early in the morning on July 31 in the Burnside neighborhood.



A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man on the city’s South Side back in July.

The juvenile was charged with murder, armed robbery, and vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police did not identify the suspect as he was underage.

The backstory:

The shooting happened early in the morning of July 31 in the 600 block of E. 90th Street in Burnside. The victim was found lying on the ground with a gunshot in the neck.

The suspect was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday in the 7500 block of S. Eberhart Avenue.

Police did not disclose any further information.