Expand / Collapse search

Chicago crime: Juvenile apprehended after allegedly carjacking person at gunpoint

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago

Juveniles driving carjacking trend in Chicago

Sadly, a 17-year-old is not the youngest suspect that members of Chicago's carjacking task force have seen. They arrested a well-known 11-year-old that was part of a carjacking crew, and it was not his first time.

CHICAGO - A juvenile was apprehended after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

At about 3:54 p.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to I-94 southbound at 103rd Street for an aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The vehicle stopped, and the driver fled on foot.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver, a juvenile boy, was apprehended a short time later.

The vehicle and a weapon were recovered, ISP said.

No additional information was released. 