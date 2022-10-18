Chicago crime: Juvenile apprehended after allegedly carjacking person at gunpoint

A juvenile was apprehended after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

At about 3:54 p.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to I-94 southbound at 103rd Street for an aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.

The vehicle stopped, and the driver fled on foot.

The driver, a juvenile boy, was apprehended a short time later.

The vehicle and a weapon were recovered, ISP said.

No additional information was released.