Chicago crime: Juvenile apprehended after allegedly carjacking person at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A juvenile was apprehended after allegedly carjacking a person at gunpoint Monday afternoon.
At about 3:54 p.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to I-94 southbound at 103rd Street for an aggravated vehicular hijacking, police said.
The vehicle stopped, and the driver fled on foot.
The driver, a juvenile boy, was apprehended a short time later.
The vehicle and a weapon were recovered, ISP said.
No additional information was released.