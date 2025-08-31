Chicago crime: Man arrested in killing of teen, shooting 12-year-old, police say

The Brief Daniel Navas Maiver, 19, was arrested and charged with a shooting that killed a 15-year-old and injured a 12-year-old. The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards on Thursday afternoon and the suspect was arrested hours later. The 15-year-old victim was identified as Alex Durante.



A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and a 12-year-old critically hurt on the South Side last Thursday.

Daniel Navas Maiver, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Daniel Navas Maiver (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

The suspect was arrested a little after midnight on Friday in the 7400 block of S. Harvard Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood after he was identified as the person who, hours earlier, allegedly shot the two victims.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of W. 47th Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to police.

The 12-year-old was shot in the chest and the 15-year-old was shot in the hip, authorities said. The 15-year-old was identified as Alex Durante, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What's next:

Navas Maiver was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.