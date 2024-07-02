Suspects in February CTA Pink Line attack due back in court

Four suspects accused of violently attacking a passenger on the CTA Pink Line in February were back in court Tuesday.

Chicago police said the incident happened on a CTA train near the Kostner Pink Line station at 5:28 p.m. on Feb. 17.

The group ganged up on a 49-year-old man and beat him before robbing him.

The CTA surveillance video obtained via FOIA by Fox News shows the men corner the victim in the back of the Pink Line train car, where he is then choked by one of the men while the others pick his pockets and watch. The video matches police reports that the victim lost consciousness, but later recovered.

The following individuals were charged with robbery and aggravated battery/strangle:

Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, 22

Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, 21

Carlos Carreno-Carreno, 20 and

Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia, 18

Fernando Loyo-Rodriguez, Wilker Gutierrez Sierra, Carlos Carreno-Carreno, and Yonnier Guasamucare Garcia (left to right) (CPD)

They were arrested about 45 minutes after the attack a few blocks away from the station.

At the time of their arrest, all four men listed home addresses that matched state-funded migrant shelters. Three of the four are still in custody as all of them were later charged with attempted murder.