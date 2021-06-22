Cubs, White Sox uniforms voted among the best in MLB: survey

The Chicago Cubs home uniform ranks as the best in baseball, while their crosstown rivals, the White Sox, ranks fourth-best, according to a new survey

PlayUSA surveyed 2,000 Major League Baseball fans across the U.S., asking them to rank every MLB home uniform, as well as their team colors and logos.

The Cubs also ranked as the second-best in baseball for the colors category, and the White Sox ranks seventh-best.

Respondents ranked the Cubs logo ranks as the fourth-best in the category while the White Sox logo ranked as the ninth-best in baseball.

On a positive note, both team’s uniforms, colors and logos ranked higher than all of their division rivals.

For more information, take a look at the survey.