Suburban dad goes viral as 'Husband TikTok,' lands collabs with celebs like Landon Barker and Young Gravy

Steve Schenberg never set out to become TikTok famous.

A suburban dad with a full-time job in transportation and four kids, including twin infants, Schenberg initially posted videos just for fun during the early days of the pandemic.

But what started as a creative outlet quickly turned into a viral sensation.

Schenberg, now known online as "Husband TikTok," gained widespread attention after lip-syncing to a song by Landon Barker.

His comedic recreations, which are often filmed in his home bathroom, struck a chord with millions.

Over time, his online presence evolved into a full-blown internet persona, complete with celebrity collaborations and an enthusiastic fanbase.

From Second City to TikTok Stardom

The backstory:

Before his TikTok career took off, Schenberg had roots in performance.

He spent two years at Chicago’s Second City before stepping back to focus on family life.

When the pandemic hit, he turned to TikTok as a creative outlet.

His early videos featured parenting humor and lighthearted takes on family life — but things escalated when he began playfully mimicking Landon Barker’s content.

What the internet dubbed "the friendliest beef of all time" culminated in a real-life meeting between Schenberg and Barker. The two connected over DMs and met up in Los Angeles, turning their online interactions into an in-person collaboration.

Schenberg’s videos are known for their low-key, relatable production style, using whatever time he can squeeze between parenting duties and his nine-to-five job.

While some creators rely on lighting rigs and green screens, Schenberg’s charm lies in his authenticity. His "dad energy" and quick wit resonate with audiences who see him as a regular guy doing something unexpectedly cool.

Despite the popularity, Schenberg prefers to keep things low-profile in his suburban neighborhood. Most of his neighbors have no idea he’s a viral creator, a detail he intentionally maintains to protect his family’s privacy.

His wife makes occasional appearances, but the couple chooses not to include their children on the account.

Celebrities, Collabs — and a Bathroom Series

Schenberg’s unusual creative approach includes convincing celebrities to join him in their own bathrooms for quick video collabs.

These spontaneous, unexpected partnerships are usually the result of DMs Schenberg sends pitching ideas. And, surprisingly, many say yes.

He’s also eyeing new targets, including dream collaborations with Taylor Swift, Luke Combs or Joe Jonas.

Balancing Family, Work, and Fame

Though Schenberg landed brand deals and has earned income from content creation, he continues working full time.

For now, he views TikTok as a rewarding side project — a "five to nine" passion that complements, but doesn’t replace, his day job. While he hasn’t ruled out the idea of going full-time if the right opportunity came along, he prioritizes stability for his wife and kids.

As Lollapalooza approaches, Schenberg hinted that more content and collaborations could be on the way.

Where to Find Him:

Steve Schenberg posts across all major platforms under the handle @HusbandTikTok.