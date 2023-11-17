11 kids adopted at Chicago's Daley Center Courthouse on National Adoption Day

Chicago's Daley Center Courthouse was filled with smiles and tears on Friday as they commemorated National Adoption Day.

It was a poignant occasion where 11 children, including two teenagers and two sets of siblings, found their forever-families in a heartwarming ceremony.

The event aimed to spotlight the adoption of children beyond the infant and toddler stages, emphasizing the importance of providing loving homes to kids of all ages.

"Every child is entitled to a safe and loving family. We encourage those of you who are able to consider opening up your home and more importantly, your heart, through adoption, guardianship or fostering," said David Fox, DCFS Guardianship Administrator.

National Adoption Day serves as a nationwide initiative to draw attention to the more than 113,000 children in the United States who are eagerly waiting to be adopted from foster care.