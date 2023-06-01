Chicago Dance Month kicks off with a flourish

June is Chicago Dance Month – when the city celebrates music, movement and inspiration.

There will be performances of all kinds, all over the city, all month long.

We got a preview at Navy Pier where the dance industry's non-profit service organization "See Chicago Dance" is hosting a big kick-off party Saturday afternoon for free.

"See Chicago Dance is presenting programs at Navy Pier, at the Cultural Center, at Promontory Point. In addition to the programs that we're presenting, companies and artists all over the city are doing amazing work, and what dance moth does is really shine a spotlight on the amazing diverse and dynamic dance that happens in Chicago all year round," See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer said.

The kick-off to "Chicago Dance Month" will be at Navy Pier's Lake Stage from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Those planning to go can even picnic at the site.

For more information on upcoming performances this month go to seechicagodance.com.