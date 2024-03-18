Former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis to testify against Mike Madigan in corruption trial

Former Chicago Alderman Danny Solis is set to testify in Mike Madigan's upcoming corruption trial, according to a court filing by federal prosecutors.

The filing indicates that Solis is expected to provide "devastating" testimony against Madigan. This decision marks a reversal for the US Attorney's Office, which did not call Solis as a witness in former Alderman Ed Burke's trial.

The corruption trial for Madigan has been postponed until the fall. Originally scheduled for April, the trial delay came after a request from Madigan and a co-defendant. Federal prosecutors vehemently opposed the delay, emphasizing that Madigan was indicted two years ago and that they are prepared for a swift trial.

Madigan faces 23 corruption charges related to allegedly benefiting from private legal work funneled to his law firm, among other accusations. He maintains his innocence.

Meanwhile, Illinois lawmaker Representative Ryan Spain of Peoria is leading efforts to remove Madigan's portrait from display in Springfield. Spain is sponsoring a resolution advocating for the removal of Madigan's portrait from the Capitol Building. Currently, the Capitol features oil paintings of six past speakers.