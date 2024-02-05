Chicago trio indicted in deadly suburban carjacking spree: prosecutors

Federal prosecutors say three people from Chicago have been charged in two 2020 murders and with conspiring to commit multiple carjackings in the city and the suburbs.

Edson Resndez, Maverick Cela and Prezila Apreza were accused of murdering Nabil Mahouar during an attempted carjacking in Dunning on Sept. 21, 2020.

Later that day, prosecutors say the trio fatally shot Eduardo Triano in the city’s North Park neighborhood while using a vehicle they had previously stolen during a carjacking.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office – Northern District of Illinois amended previous charges filed in 2022. The new indictment still includes charges against Resendez and Cela for allegedly violently committing carjackings in Morton Grove, and Skokie.

The new indictment adds Apreza as a defendant and charges her, Resendez, and Cela with conspiracy and firearm offenses, as well as two other carjackings in Skokie and Berwyn.

Prosecutors say the new indictment contains a notice of special findings that would make the defendants eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Resendez, 22, Cela, 22, and Apreza, 23, all of Chicago, are in law enforcement custody. Their new arraignment dates have yet to be scheduled.