Tornado leaves 1 dead in Indiana • USPS letter carrier shot to death • CPD Lt. relieved of police powers

An Indiana woman was killed after a tree fell on her home in Crown Point the night over a dozen tornadoes touched down in the area; police are searching for suspects after a United States Postal Service letter carrier was fatally shot in the West Pullman neighborhood; and a Chicago police lieutenant was relieved of his police powers after a shocking confrontation was caught on camera.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Indiana resident killed after tree falls on home amid severe weather identified

A person was killed when a tree fell on their house in Cedar Lake, Indiana, as powerful storms barreled through the Chicagoland area on Monday night.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 44-year-old Laura Nagel, of 8902 W. 141st. Lane, Cedar Lake.

USPS letter carrier shot to death on Chicago's South Side identified; no suspects in custody

A United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was fatally shot in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood on Friday morning.

At about 11:38 a.m., the 48-year-old female letter carrier was in front of a residence in the 12100 block of South Harvard when an unknown male offender approached her, police said. The offender produced a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing in a vehicle on 121st Street.

The letter carrier, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner as Octavia Redmond of Chicago, was shot multiple times in the body and transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

CPD lieutenant relieved of police powers after shocking confrontation caught on camera

A Chicago police lieutenant has been relieved of his police powers after a shocking confrontation was caught on camera.

FOX 32’s Tia Ewing talked with the man who recorded it. He doesn't want his name published out of fear of retaliation because this isn't the first time this officer has been accused of wrongdoing.

The officer was off duty at the time of the incident, which occurred on July 12, and the video captured a racial slur being hurled during the heated argument.

Major global outage hits airlines, banks, businesses

A global technology outage on Friday morning grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off-air in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. It added that the problem happened when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

3.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Illinois: USGS

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Illinois Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake struck around 2:53 a.m. roughly one mile northwest of Somonauk, Illinois, which has a population of nearly 2,000 people.

The depth of the earthquake was 9.8 km, officials said.

Cook County homeowners facing record-high property taxes offered relief | What to know

Cook County homeowners struggling to pay record-high property tax bills won't need to break the bank come the Aug. 1 due date.

Homeowners can make partial payments if they can't pay their bills in full, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

Pappas acknowledged that residents have been faced with significant tax increases, particularly in the south and southwest suburbs. The median tax bill in those areas jumped nearly 20% compared to last year, with some bills soaring over 30%.

Semi truck driver killed in rollover crash on I-80

A driver died Tuesday morning after a semi-truck rolled over on Interstate 80 in Hazel Crest and fell onto the roadway below, Illinois State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash around 4:36 a.m. The truck was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, went down an embankment, and overturned onto Kedzie Avenue, police said.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

At least 19 tornadoes touched down in Chicago area Monday night, including 3 in the city: NWS

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that at least 19 tornadoes touched down in the Chicagoland area Monday night as severe weather swept through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

The NWS has deployed six damage survey teams to assess the widespread destruction, with 29 potential damage paths currently under investigation.

Tragically, a 44-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, Indiana, lost her life due to the storms, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

6-year-old boy's body pulled from water after disappearing in Kankakee River

The body of a 6-year-old boy who reportedly fell into the Kankakee River on Tuesday afternoon has been pulled from the water.

Officials say the child was trying to reach for his ball, which had been swept away, when he ended up in the river.

The incident unfolded just after 3 p.m. at Beckham Park, located in the 1600 block of Cobb Boulevard.

Anthony Jimenez

Suburban man's mother walked in as he stabbed girlfriend to death: prosecutors

A Villa Park man was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death during an argument.

Anthony Jimenez, 26, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

At about 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Villa Park police officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue. On the call, Jimenez allegedly told authorities that he stabbed his girlfriend, identified as Jessica Reyes.

