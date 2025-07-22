FBI, Chicago police respond to 'undisclosed incident' at Dirksen Federal Building

The Brief The FBI and Chicago police responded to the Dirksen Federal Building this morning. Officials have not released details, and no injuries or arrests have been reported.



The FBI and Chicago police responded to a downtown federal courthouse for an "undisclosed incident" on Tuesday.

What we know:

Around 11 a.m., federal and local law enforcement were called to the Dirksen Federal Building, located at 219 S. Dearborn St.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led to the response. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.