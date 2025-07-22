Expand / Collapse search

FBI, Chicago police respond to 'undisclosed incident' at Dirksen Federal Building

By Nic Flosi
Published  July 22, 2025 11:45am CDT
The Brief

    • The FBI and Chicago police responded to the Dirksen Federal Building this morning.
    • Officials have not released details, and no injuries or arrests have been reported.

CHICAGO - The FBI and Chicago police responded to a downtown federal courthouse for an "undisclosed incident" on Tuesday.

What we know:

Around 11 a.m., federal and local law enforcement were called to the Dirksen Federal Building, located at 219 S. Dearborn St.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what led to the response. No injuries or arrests have been reported.

What's next:

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the FBI.

