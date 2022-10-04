Chicago doctor works with task force, Biden in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

The Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare met for the second time in the nation's capital Tuesday.

Dr. Sadia Haider of Rush University Medical Center serves on the board that is working with President Joe Biden in the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

That decision was announced 100 days ago.

Since then, Illinois has reported an increase of patients traveling from bordering states with abortion bans.

"Many patients are needing immediate care, but were receiving delayed care due to traveling, due to scheduling, logistical issues, financial barriers. My message is that the inequities in health care and the maternal health crisis that existed already are just significantly exacerbated by the situation. And we are seeing that directly in Illinois," said Dr. Haider.

BIden is expected to set new federal guidelines on reproductive right during the meeting.