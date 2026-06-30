Chicago man charged with DUI in crash that killed 2 in Jackson Park

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The Brief A 24-year-old Chicago man is facing charges after a crash in Jackson Park killed his passenger and the driver of another vehicle early Sunday morning. Police say Lance Cunningham struck another car, killing a 27-year-old driver and 26-year-old Venus Ayalani, while two other passengers were hospitalized. Cunningham is charged with reckless homicide and aggravated DUI counts and is due in court for a detention hearing Tuesday.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed his passenger and another driver over the weekend in Jackson Park.

What we know:

Lance Cunningham, 24, was arrested less than four hours after the crash, which happened just after midnight on Sunday in the 1800 block of East Hayes Drive.

Cunningham allegedly struck another vehicle, killing the 27-year-old driver, whose identity has not yet been released publicly.

A 26-year-old woman riding in Cunningham's car was also killed in the crash. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified her as 26-year-old Venus Ayalani of the South Shore neighborhood.

Two 25-year-old men who were riding in Cunningham's car were hospitalized in critical and fair condition.

Cunningham was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of aggravated DUI causing bodily harm.

He was also issued four citations for failing to reduce speed, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding 26-34 mph over the limit and failing to stay in his lane.

What's next:

Cunningham has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.