Chicago eatery celebrates National Noodle Month with saucy pairing tips
CHICAGO - In honor of National Noodle Month, a downtown Chicago restaurant is sharing tips on pairing noodles with the right sauce — though they'd rather handle the pairing for you.
What we know:
Canal Street Eatery and Market, located across from Union Station in the BMO Tower, believes a hearty sauce needs a sturdy noodle, and their pick is casarecce.
"Our Bolognese is very popular. We serve it with a casarecce noodle, which is a little thicker, denser, and has a bite that stands up to the rich sauce," said Head Chef Ross Sundberg.
Sundberg said carbonara pairs best with linguine, but the restaurant’s most popular pasta is a ravioli served with lobster cream sauce, lobster, and spinach.
While their pastas are a favorite, their homemade pizzas have also earned a loyal following, especially during the restaurant's "Italiano Fridays."
"Italiano Fridays, we offer all of our pizzas and four of our pastas all you can eat for $20," Sundberg said. "That includes two salads — our little gem Caesar and our house Italian."
What you can do:
The popularity of the promotion has led Canal Street Eatery to expand its hours, adding Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. starting April 26. Parking is discounted, and kids under 12 eat free.
The restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows with views of a nearby park and a grab-and-go market that makes weekday meals quick and easy. The market offers homemade baked goods, pastries, sandwiches, and salads.
The Source: Fox 32's Roseanne Tellez visited Canal Street Eatery on Tuesday to speak with Head Chef Ross Sundberg.