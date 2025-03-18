Chicago eatery celebrates National Noodle Month with saucy pairing tips

The Brief Canal Street Eatery and Market shares tips on pairing noodles with sauces but hopes to handle the pairing for customers. Popular dishes include Bolognese with casarecce and lobster ravioli with a cream sauce. The success of their "Italiano Fridays" has led to expanded Saturday hours starting April 26.



In honor of National Noodle Month, a downtown Chicago restaurant is sharing tips on pairing noodles with the right sauce — though they'd rather handle the pairing for you.

What we know:

Canal Street Eatery and Market, located across from Union Station in the BMO Tower, believes a hearty sauce needs a sturdy noodle, and their pick is casarecce.

"Our Bolognese is very popular. We serve it with a casarecce noodle, which is a little thicker, denser, and has a bite that stands up to the rich sauce," said Head Chef Ross Sundberg.

Sundberg said carbonara pairs best with linguine, but the restaurant’s most popular pasta is a ravioli served with lobster cream sauce, lobster, and spinach.

While their pastas are a favorite, their homemade pizzas have also earned a loyal following, especially during the restaurant's "Italiano Fridays."

"Italiano Fridays, we offer all of our pizzas and four of our pastas all you can eat for $20," Sundberg said. "That includes two salads — our little gem Caesar and our house Italian."

What you can do:

The popularity of the promotion has led Canal Street Eatery to expand its hours, adding Saturday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. starting April 26. Parking is discounted, and kids under 12 eat free.

The restaurant features floor-to-ceiling windows with views of a nearby park and a grab-and-go market that makes weekday meals quick and easy. The market offers homemade baked goods, pastries, sandwiches, and salads.