Chicago expanding 'in home' vaccinations, offering $50 GrubHub gift cards and Lollapalooza tickets

The city of Chicago is expanding the "in home" coronavirus vaccination program to everyone and offering GrubHub gift cards and free tickets to Lollapalooza for people getting vaccinated over the next couple weeks.

Starting next week, people who get vaccinated at home will get a $50 GrubHub gift card (one per household). The city will send someone to your house to vaccinate up to ten people. You can register at chicago.gov/athome.

"That can be used immediately at any location where GrubHub is available so if you make it family event to get the vaccine, you can order in food and have dinner as a result," Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady said on Tuesday.

The city of Chicago is also offering free Lollapalooza passes to people who pre-register to get vaccinated on Saturday, June 26 at these colleges: Wilbur Wright, Richard J. Daley, Kennedy-King and Malcolm X. You can register at https://pcmslolla.juvare.com.

