Chicago expands Emergency Supplemental Victims Fund to support more communities

The city of Chicago announced Thursday the expansion of the Emergency Supplemental Victims Fund, which supports victims of gun violence, to include ten additional communities.

With this expansion, Chicago residents impacted by gun violence in one of 15 total communities may now be eligible for assistance.

Applicants can receive up to $1,000 for basic needs and an additional $1,000 for temporary relocation costs. The program also offers families up to $1,500 to help with funeral expenses.

Approximately $6.4 million will be allocated to this program over the next two years, partially funded by the American Rescue Plan.

"These funds provide much-needed relief and stability for residents and families by lifting some of the burdens of victims and survivors," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "By lifting some of those burdens off their shoulders, we can help them on their path and journey to full healing. And ultimately, they can be strengthened by those funds, helping us to prevent repeat incidences of violence and ultimately contributing to safer communities."

The program was initially piloted in 2022 in five communities. Since its inception, the mayor’s office reports it has provided financial assistance to nearly 400 victims and survivors of gun violence.