Expand / Collapse search

Chicago men charged in separate expressway shootings

By Will Hager
Published  July 25, 2025 8:12am CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Lamarkcus R. Ferguson (left) and Aldo Ruiz | Illinois State Police

The Brief

    • Illinois State Police charged two men in separate expressway shootings in Chicago this month.
    • One suspect, Lamarkcus Ferguson, was arrested after two people were shot on the Dan Ryan; another, Aldo Ruiz, turned himself in after a shooting on I-90.
    • Both victims survived, and the suspects now face attempted murder charges.

CHICAGO - Illinois State Police have announced charges against two men accused in separate expressway shootings this month in Chicago.

What we know:

The first shooting happened on July 9 in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street, where two people were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation led ISP agents to identify 36-year-old Lamarkcus Ferguson as a suspect, and Country Club Hills police arrested Ferguson on Monday during a traffic stop.

Ferguson was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On July 12, a person was shot in the southbound lanes of I-90 near East River Road in Chicago and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Aldo Ruiz turned himself in to ISP special agents. The 22-year-old was charged with one count of attempted murder.

The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.

ChicagoCrime and Public SafetyNews