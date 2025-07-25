Chicago men charged in separate expressway shootings

article

The Brief Illinois State Police charged two men in separate expressway shootings in Chicago this month. One suspect, Lamarkcus Ferguson, was arrested after two people were shot on the Dan Ryan; another, Aldo Ruiz, turned himself in after a shooting on I-90. Both victims survived, and the suspects now face attempted murder charges.



Illinois State Police have announced charges against two men accused in separate expressway shootings this month in Chicago.

What we know:

The first shooting happened on July 9 in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street, where two people were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation led ISP agents to identify 36-year-old Lamarkcus Ferguson as a suspect, and Country Club Hills police arrested Ferguson on Monday during a traffic stop.

Ferguson was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On July 12, a person was shot in the southbound lanes of I-90 near East River Road in Chicago and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Aldo Ruiz turned himself in to ISP special agents. The 22-year-old was charged with one count of attempted murder.