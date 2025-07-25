Chicago men charged in separate expressway shootings
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police have announced charges against two men accused in separate expressway shootings this month in Chicago.
What we know:
The first shooting happened on July 9 in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway at 47th Street, where two people were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation led ISP agents to identify 36-year-old Lamarkcus Ferguson as a suspect, and Country Club Hills police arrested Ferguson on Monday during a traffic stop.
Ferguson was charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On July 12, a person was shot in the southbound lanes of I-90 near East River Road in Chicago and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday, Aldo Ruiz turned himself in to ISP special agents. The 22-year-old was charged with one count of attempted murder.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.