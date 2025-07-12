Chicago crime: Shooting leads to 3-vehicle crash on I-90, police say

The Brief A shooting on I-90 overnight in Chicago led to a three-vehicle crash. The driver of a car was shot and proceeded to hit a semi-truck. The driver was hospitalized with injuries, but it was unclear what his condition was.



A shooting on Interstate 90 led to a three-vehicle crash a little after midnight on Saturday morning in Chicago.

Illinois State Police said they responded to the crash around 12:30 a.m. on I-90 southbound at Cumberland Avenue in Chicago.

What we know:

It all started when a male driver in a car was shot and then hit a truck-tractor semi-trailer.

Another passenger car was also hit.

The driver of the initial car was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

All southbound lanes were closed during the investigation into the shooting and crash. They reopened just before 4 a.m.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the extent of the driver’s injuries was or what led to the initial shooting.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.