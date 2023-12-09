Chicago police warn residents of armed robberies during Facebook Marketplace meetups on West Side

At least four people were robbed at gunpoint on Chicago's West Side in the past two weeks while attempting to meet someone from Facebook Marketplace.

Chicago police say the victims agreed to meet someone they did not know to buy a cellphone.

When the victims arrived at the provided address, they were robbed at gunpoint.

A victim was chased by an offender during one of the reported robberies.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

5400 block of West Washington Blvd on Nov. 25 at 12:28 p.m.

3700 block of West Arthington St. on Dec. 2 at 4:25 p.m.

3700 block of West Arthington St. on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m.

3700 block of West Arthington St. on Dec. 4 between 7:40 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

Three male offenders were described to police. One was between 25-35 years old, was 5-foot-8 to 6-foot tall and weighed roughly 160 pounds. Another was 50-foot-10, weighed roughly 330 pounds and had a chipped front tooth. The other offender was in his 20s and had a tattoo on his face.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.