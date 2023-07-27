Man charged with falsifying sales tax returns in exchange for gift cards

article

A Chicago man was charged financial crimes at home improvement stores throughout the city including Brighton Park.

Tyler Clark, 25, was arrested by the Chicago Police Department's Organized Retail Crime Task Force on Wednesday.

Clark was accused of participating in a large-scale scheme to commit retail thefts through falsified sales tax returns in exchange for gift cards.

The incidents occurred numerous times at multiple home improvement stores, including in the 4500 block of South Western Avenue.

He was charged with two felonies including theft greater than $500,000-$1,000,000.

Clark was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.