Chicago family files lawsuit after toddler dies in bike crash: 'the city has to care'

A Chicago family filed a lawsuit Tuesday after their 3-year-old daughter was killed in a crash involving a truck last June in Uptown.

"On behalf of our little girl, Lily, no words can express our devastation on losing her last June. In her honor, we are forever committed to making Chicago a safer biking community so that her death wasn't in vain," Tim Shambrook and Kate Snow, the parents of Lily, said in a statement.

On June 9, 2022, Shambrook and his wife were riding their bicycles on Leland Avenue, Lily sitting in a carrier on her mother’s bike as Shambrook followed.

As they approached Winthrop Avenue, a parked ComEd truck blocked the bike path and Shambrook’s wife had to go around, squeezing her bike between the truck and a semi stopped at the intersection, according to a police report.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The semi started moving and knocked Shambrook’s wife off balance. Lily was thrown off the bike and under the wheels of the semi.

The accident happened about five miles from the couple’s home.

"We have hired Clifford Law Offices to investigate what occurred on June 9, 2022, when a Commonwealth Edison truck was parked blocking the bicycle lane painted on the street while other large vehicles were still allowed to also be in the same area with repairs going on in a residential neighborhood. People have to care. The city has to care. Corporations have to care. They all need to respect bicycle lanes and the bicyclists using them. Hopefully, this lawsuit will open the eyes of many because we would never want this tragedy to happen to any other family anywhere."

A memorial sits at the corner of North Winthrop and West Leland avenues, where 3-year-old Lily Grace was killed in a bicycle crash with a truck in the Uptown neighborhood bike lane, June 10, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.