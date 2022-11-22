Chicago family pleads for answers following deadly Halloween mass shooting

A Chicago family is pleading with community members to speak up following a mass shooting on Halloween night.

Fourteen members of the Patterson family were shot and injured as they gathered in Garfield Park for a balloon release.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. on Halloween night at the intersection of Polk Street and California Avenue.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, the shooting was caught on video, and it appears a vehicle drove by and possibly two gunmen who were inside opened fire on a crowd of people.

The youngest victim was a 3-year-old boy who was shot in both legs and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were also seriously wounded in the shooting.

Additionally, a woman was struck by a vehicle as she was crossing traffic during the shooting.

"It’s over by three seconds," Brown said outside Stroger Hospital, where many of the wounded were taken. "The car’s pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly into the crowd.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

One person later died of his injuries. He was identified as 48-year-old Pierre Riley.

Chicago police are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to charges and a conviction.