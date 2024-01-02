Chicago family seeks justice after former Army reservist fatally shot in believed setup

The Chicago Police Department reported a decline in homicides for the year 2023 compared to the previous year.

In 2023, there were 617 killings, down from 709 in 2022. The police department also emphasized the solving of 319 homicides, some of which dated back several years.

Despite this achievement, families, such as the Burnette family, are still seeking justice.

Michael Burnette, a 43-year-old head maintenance engineer, fell victim to gun violence on November 21, 2023, in the 7900 block of S. Oglesby Avenue. Three days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to Felicia Burnette, Michael's mother, the family believes the incident may have been a setup. Michael was on vacation, visiting friends in South Chicago, when shots were fired.

"Shots rang out, the other two fellas with him were able to scurry and run. But he was shot immediately in the head," Felicia said. "He was my only baby."

The grieving mother voiced frustration with the Chicago Police Department's investigation, particularly after learning about the clearance of 319 homicides in 2023, resulting in a clearance rate of 51.70%, the highest since 2019.

"The police are not investigating or interrogating enough for me, with all the information that they have, they didn't take anyone's cellphone," said Felicia. "You didn't take anyone to the station, you didn't search his car."

"There will never be closure, but i will have some peace and justice for my son. He doesn't deserve to be killed like this, he was a good guy."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Michael's case. The 43-year-old leaves behind a wife, a 19-year-old son in college, and two daughters — ages 7 and a 4-year-old who turns five on Wednesday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson, who highlighted the hiring of 200 detectives during his campaign, took office on May 15, 2023. The police department then saw the graduation of 70 detectives a month later, with an additional 30 evidence technicians earlier in 2023.