Chicago felon charged after fighting with deputies, possessing fully-automatic gun

A convicted felon was charged with multiple felonies after fighting with deputies Friday during a traffic stop in Hampshire in northwest suburban Kane County.

At around 12:06 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a blue Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates on Highway 20 at Interstate 90 in Hampshire Township, according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

During the traffic stop, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Willie Turner of Chicago, began fighting with deputies while they searched his vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

Turner fled the scene but was located by police at the Road Ranger in Hampshire, according to officials. Turner began fighting with officers again before he was tased and taken into custody, the statement said.

Willie Turner, 25. (Kane County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said a fully automatic firearm was discovered on Turner's ankle, and a high-capacity magazine was recovered from the scene.

Turner was transported to Sherman Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and deputies were checked by medical staff and released.

Turner has been charged with two Class X felonies including possession of a machine gun as a felon and a machine gun or automatic weapon in a vehicle.

He faces eight other charges including machine gun/automatic weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle with a loaded firearm without concealed carry, felon possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting or obstructing a police officer causing injury, resisting arrest, and driving on a revoked license.

No further information was immediately available.