From Millennium Park to Ravinia, summer celebrations pack the Chicago area

If Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer in Chicago, this weekend is the moment the city shifts into full festival mode.

Across neighborhoods and downtown parks, thousands of residents and visitors bundled up against the unseasonable chill and headed out for music, food, and culture on Friday night.

What we know:

Chicago Blues Festival is in full swing at Millennium Park, running through Sunday evening with performances across four stages, including a newly added youth stage. This year’s headliner lineup includes blues legend Mavis Staples.

"It’s awesome," said Donna Klein. "That’s why we live over there — so we can take part in all this. We’re grateful to the City of Chicago."

Visitors are coming from far beyond the city limits too. Deborah Bitler traveled from North Carolina, as she does every year.

"I can find all great artists here. And it’s free. What else could you ask for?" she said.

Crowds came prepared, bringing blankets, booze, and homemade meals to settle in for the evening performances.

"There’s stuff going on everywhere," said Matthew Churney. "These festivals are really great in that they’re keeping people in positive directions instead of doing negative stuff in all the neighborhoods."

Beyond the blues:

Elsewhere in the city and suburbs, the weekend is packed.

Greek Fest is in full swing in Lincoln Park with live music, traditional dancing, and a long stretch of food vendors along Sheffield Avenue.

Ribfest is marking its 25th anniversary on Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park and Berteau, serving up barbecue, beer, and bands — all while raising money for local schools.

Soldier Field is hosting a major concert on Friday night featuring Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Ravinia opens its summer season with Heart taking the stage for the first of more than 100 concerts planned through the season.

"We don’t take good weather for granted," said Carlos Tortolero of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. "We definitely take advantage of the good summer months."