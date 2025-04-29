Fallen Chicago Fire Cpt. David Meyer remembered at funeral service

The Brief A funeral service is being held for Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer on Tuesday after he was killed fighting a fire on the city's West Side last week. Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department and is survived by his wife and four children. A 44-year-old man is facing murder and arson charges in connection with the fire that led to Meyer's death.



Several loved ones, city officials, and residents gathered Tuesday to remember Chicago Fire Captain David Meyer, who was killed while fighting a blaze on the city's West Side last week.

A funeral service for Meyer is being held at Brebeuf Church in suburban Niles.

The backstory:

Meyer was a 29-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department, mostly serving on the city’s West Side.

He was last assigned to Truck 29. He and his wife had been together since they were both 14 years old. He leaves behind four children and his parents.

Charles Green, 44, a convicted felon, was charged with murder and arson after being accused of setting the blaze.

Meyer was the first firefighter killed in the line of duty this year.