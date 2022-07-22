Chicago Fire Dept. holds rescue demonstration to teach beachgoers about water dangers

The Chicago Fire Department's Water Rescue Team showed off its skills and equipment Friday at 57th Street Beach, in a water rescue demonstration.

"We just hope to instill in children the importance of safety while they're around the water," said Ald. Leslie Hairston of the 5th ward. She hopes the demonstration will instill a sense of caution in beachgoers by showing the sheer magnitude of the emergency response when a swimmer, or a boat, is in trouble.

During the demonstration, the CFD helicopter hovered just six to eight feet above the water, dispatching dive teams into the water about 500 feet from shore. A fire department rescue boat was standing by to receive victims a few feet away.

"Even a good swimmer has a bad day from time to time," said Jason Locke, Deputy District Chief of CFD's Air Rescue Unit.

Emergency responders are reminding beachgoers to keep children in sight at all times, and never swim when lifeguards aren't on duty or the red flags are flying.

"Please don't swim alone," said Fire Commissioner Annette Holt. "Swim with a partner and understand that even the strongest swimmers can be overtaken by rip currents."

Holt also reminded boaters that everyone on the vessel needs to be wearing a life jacket, and to also call for help at the very first sign of trouble.