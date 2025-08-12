Chicago firefighters union reaches tentative agreement with city
CHICAGO - The Chicago firefighters union came to a tentative contract agreement with the city on Tuesday.
What we know:
Mayor Brandon Johnson announced that a tentative agreement had been reached with CFD Firefighters Union Local 2 during a morning news conference.
"We have worked hard to get this deal done," Johnson said. "Obviously, there are still some steps that have to be taken in order for this to be finalized. You know, since taking office, we've landed dozens and dozens of contracts. This one was important to me, and I'm glad that we are moving forward."
The union's executive board has recommended the ratification of the contract to its members, who plan to have meetings for the master contract explanation in the following weeks.
No details of the tentative contract have been released.
What they're saying:
"I'm grateful to my team as well as Local 2 for staying at the table and working tirelessly to come to an agreement tentatively that meets the expectations and standards of working people in the city."
The Source: The information in this report came from Mayor Brandon Johnson and CFD Firefighters Union Local 2.