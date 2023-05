Grab a fork and knife — the Chicago Food Truck Festival is returning to Daley Plaza.

The 2023 season will kick off May 19 and will run through Oct. 6.

It will be open every Friday between those dates from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. with a few exceptions.

The fest features a rotating lineup of trucks and is meant to highlight cuisine from all different neighborhoods in Chicago.