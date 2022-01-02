Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union president John Catanzara says he has COVID, symptoms are mild

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Union president John Catanzara has COVID.

Catanzara talked about testing positive in a YouTube video posted on the union's page on January 1.

"Yours truly with the vaccination got COVID," he said. "Came down with COVID Thursday night apparently. Friday morning after testing negative in the morning I tested positive like 20 hours later. This vaccine is not a vaccine. It is a COVID treatment at best. Far too many people are getting the virus for it to be called a vaccine. That needs to stop."

Catanzara said his symptoms have not been severe.

"Mine were pretty mild, they're already subsiding. Hopefully I'll be ready to go Tuesday for the closing of the arbitration," he said.

Catanzara has led the police union in a battle against the City of Chicago's vaccine mandate.

Five Chicago police officers have died of COVID.

