Chicago youth advocate gives back with free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

A local youth advocate plans to give away more than 100 turkeys to Chicago families in need ahead of the holidays.

Jaqueza Thomas, a 19-year-old sophomore in college, is hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Saturday at the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Library in Chatham.

The giveaway will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. or until supplies last. No registration is required; families are encouraged to arrive early as the frozen Butterball turkeys are first-come, first-served.

"This turkey giveaway is more than just about food," Thomas said. "It’s about fostering a sense of unity, hope, and support during a time when many are struggling. This is our chance to make a tangible difference in the lives of our neighbors."

Thomas said he was inspired by his own experience receiving a donated turkey as a child.

Food insecurity remains a significant issue in Chicago, with more than one in five children facing hunger. Thomas hopes this initiative will make a difference in the lives of local families.