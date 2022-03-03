Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Fund to award up to $10K for summer events, programs to help keep kids safe

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
Now is the time to apply for summer program grants.

The partnership for Safe and Peaceful Communities Chicago Fund awards grants up to $10,000 for summer events and programs that will keep young people safe.

Past grantees have organized block parties, community bike rides, performance art events and more.

Applications can be submitted through the Chicago fund website, and are due by March 11.