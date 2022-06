Gasoline prices in Chicago’s West Loop are closing in on $7 for a gallon.

Regular gas is $6.49 at the Marathon station on Van Buren Street, while a gallon of premium fuel will run you $7.49.

Down the street at the Shell station, prices are little better, but still high. Regular fuel is priced at $5.99.

The Illinois average currently stands at $5.31.

The national average is $4.76.