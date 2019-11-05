Chicago getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas 50 days away

Some of us are still eating our way through the Halloween candy. But across Chicago, the Christmas spirit is trying to take over.

One of the sure signs the holiday season is here – other than the weather – is when the windows at Macy's are decked out with their magic. But there's a school of thought that says the "official" start to the holidays happens when Chicago radio station 93.9 LITE FM begins their 24/7 Christmas music programming, which they did on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The first song played: Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.

Daley Plaza is slowly being transformed into Christkindlmarket -- modeled after a 16th century German outdoor market -- now just nine days away from opening.

The iconic windows at the original Marshall Field's have also sprung into holiday life.

Two other signs of the holiday season: the city of Chicago will select its official Christmas tree Wednesday and cut it down on Thursday.

Also, look out for those red kettles from the Salvation Army on Friday. Their goal is to raise $20-million dollars in Chicago this holiday season.