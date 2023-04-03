Chicago Gospel, Blues and House music festival lineups announced

article

Chicago officials released the lineups for three of the major city-sponsored music festivals returning to the Windy City this spring and summer following a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus.

Earlier this month, officials announced the Chicago Gospel Music Festival, the Chicago Blues Festival and the Chicago House Music Festival and Conference were among the free, in-person events that would return this year, and the lineups for each were officially released on Monday.

"Chicago is the birthplace of house music, urban blues, and gospel. It’s an honor to celebrate our city’s musical legacy each summer with free concerts across Chicago," shared DCASE Commissioner Erin Harkey.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Chicago Gospel Music Festival will kick off the summer festival season on June 3 in Millennium Park, with Grammy Award winnners Karen Clark Sheard and Tye Tribbett among the 2023 lineup.

A week later, the Chicago Blues Festival takes over Millennium Park for a four day festival featuring more than 250 artists across three stages. Headliners include four-time Grammy winners Los Lobos, Blind Boys of Alabama, and two-time Grammy winner Bobby Rush.

In late June, Chicago's favorite dance party takes over the Humboldt Park Boathouse lawn to celebrate the genre born in the city. The Chicago House Music Festival and Conference will include DJs such as Roy Davis Jr., Psycho-B, NoshaLuv, Emmaculate, and DJ V, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

Highlights for the Gospel, Blues and House Music festivals are below:

(Chicago DCASE)

Chicago Gospel Music Festival Schedule

Saturday, June 3 from 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park

5:30 p.m.: Dance Performance by Praize Productions: Led by Ennerèssa LaNette of Praize Productions, Inc., the award-winning RIZE Youth Company performs an excerpt from their highly anticipated theatrical production, "Call Her By Name," which will receive its full world premiere the following day, Sunday, June 4 on the Jay Pritzker Pavilion stage. Praize Productions is part of the Millennium Park Residency program, made possible with support of the Millennium Park Foundation and Pritzker Foundation.

6:00-6:40 p.m.: Choir Nation: A tribute to Church Choirs featuring Pastor DeAndre Patterson and Destiny Worship Center Chorale; Janet Sutton and The Voices of Acme; and Bishop Larry D. Trotter and Sweet Holy Combined Choirs.



7:00-7:40pm: Karen Clark Sheard: Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and multiple Stellar and GMA Dove Award winner, Karen Clark Sheard is a gospel music legend. Her musical style with the Clark Sisters and as a solo artist has inspired a host of today’s brightest pop divas including Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Faith Evans, among countless others.



8:00-9:00 p.m.: Tye Tribbett: Multiple GRAMMY®️ winning artist Tye Tribbett delivers an unparalleled blend of gospel, hip-hop, and worship. His eighth album, ALL THINGS NEW, is soul music in its truest form. Among Tye’s career highlights are five #1 albums, two #1 radio singles, and TV performances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The BET Awards and more. His 1.8 million social media followers often go to him for a positive voice during rough times.

(Patrick Pyszka/Chicago DCASE)

Chicago Blues Festival Schedule

Thursday – Sunday, June 8 – 11

Millennium Park, Three stages across the Park

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

Jay Pritzker - Schedule

5:15-5:30 p.m. - National Anthem/Commissioner's Welcome/Tom Marker

5:30-6:20 p.m. - Wayne Baker Brooks

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Blind Boys of Alabama with Bobby Rush

7:45-9:00 p.m. - Centennial Tribute to Albert King featuring Donald Kinsey, Larry McCray, Rico McFarland, Carl Weathersby and Tony Llorens

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Jay Pritzker - Schedule

2:15-2:30 p.m. - National Anthem/Commissioner's Welcome/Tom Marker

2:30-3:45 p.m. - Delmark Records 70th Anniversary Celebration

4:00-5:00 p.m. - Nora Jean Wallace

5:15-6:15 p.m. - Jontavious Willis

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Jimmy Burns Band

7:45-9:00 p.m. - John Primer and the Real Deal Blues Band



Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:00 p.m. - Mzz Reese

1:15-2:15 p.m. - Lightnin’ Malcolm

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Eddie Cotton

3:45-5:00 p.m. - Vasti Jackson



Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Emcee: Tony Mangiullo

Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 39 years.



12:30-1:20 p.m. - Stephen Hull

1:35-2:25 p.m. - Big Mike and the R&B Kings featuring Sierra Green

2:40-3:30 p.m. - Melody Angel

3:45-4:45 p.m. - Eddie Taylor - 100th Birthday with the Taylor Family

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Rico McFarland



Film Screening: Chicago Cultural Center (Claudia Cassidy Theater)

1 p.m.: Film screening of "Born in Chicago" followed by a Q&A

Full-length documentary on the Chicago Blues, co‐directed by Emmy award-winner John Anderson with Bob Sarles.

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Jay Pritzker - Schedule

2:15-2:30 p.m. - National Anthem/Commissioner's Welcome/Tom Marker

2:30-3:45 p.m. – Women in Blues with Deitra Farr, Katherine Davis and Sugar Pie DeSanto

4:00-5:00 p.m. - Joe Pratt & Source One Band featuring New Orleans Beau

5:15-6:15 p.m. - Sugaray Rayford

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Demetria Taylor with The Mike Wheeler Band

7:45-9:00 p.m. - Mud Morganfield

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:00 p.m. - Chris Gill & The Sole Shakers

1:15-2:15 p.m. - Rising Stars Fife & Drum Band

2:30-3:30 p.m. - John Primer with Steve Bell

3:45-5:00 p.m. - Super Chikan

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Emcee: Tony Mangiullo

Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 39 years.

12:30-1:20 p.m. - Dave Herrero and Friends

1:35-2:25 p.m. - Matthew Skoller and Chicago Wind featuring Precious Taylor

2:40-3:30 p.m. - Milwaukee Slim with the Billy Flynn Band

3:45-4:45 p.m. - Lynne Jordan and the Shivers

5:00-6:15 p.m. - Rosa’s Lounge Jam Session with Mary Lane, Lil Ed, Willie Buck, and Billy Branch

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Jay Pritzker - Schedule

2:15-2:30 p.m. - National Anthem/Commissioner's Welcome/Tom Marker

2:30-3:45 p.m. - The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra featuring Terrie Odabi

4:00-5:15 p.m. - Stephen Hull

5:30-6:15 p.m. - Sheryl Youngblood

6:30-7:30 p.m. - Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

7:45-9:00 p.m. - Los Lobos

Visit Mississippi Juke Joint Stage (South Promenade)

12-1:00 p.m. - Duwayne Burnside

1:15-2:15 p.m. - Terry "Harmonica" Bean

2:30-3:30 p.m. - Zac Harmon

3:45-4:45 p.m. - O.B. Buchana

Rosa’s Lounge (North Promenade)

12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Emcee: Tony Mangiullo

Daily showcase of Chicago Blues legends and emerging artists that have called Rosa's Lounge home over the last 39 years.



12:30-1:20 p.m. - Wendy and DB with Blues Friends

1:35-2:25 p.m. - The Ivy Ford Band

2:40-3:30 p.m. - The Bear Williams Band

3:45-4:45 p.m. - Gerald McClendon

5:00-6:00 p.m. - Melvin Taylor & The Slack Band

The 2018 House Music Festival in Millennium Park. (Chicago DCASE)

Chicago House Music Festival and Conference

June 23, Chicago Cultural Center (conference), 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

June 24, Humboldt Park Boathouse Lawn (festival), 12 p.m.–8 p.m.

Additional House programming at Maxwell Street Market, June 25, 12 p.m.–2 p.m.

Presented in conjunction with the Taste of Chicago pop-up in Humboldt Park on June 24, the House festival brings a full day of DJs to the mainstage, including DJ Roy Davis Jr., DJ Psycho-B, NoshaLuv, DJ Emmaculate, and DJ V, with more to be announced. Newly added, on Sunday, June 25 as part of ancillary festival programming, local House DJs will spin at the historic Maxwell Street Market (800 S. Desplaines) from 12noon to 2pm.

Additional festival lineup and conference details to be shared in the coming weeks.