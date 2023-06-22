Chicago man charged with murder in 2022 Grand Crossing shooting

article

A Chicago man was charged in a deadly shooting on the South Side late last year.

Fred Taylor, 24, was arrested on Tuesday in Vandalia, Ill. when he was identified as one of four offenders that opened fire at a man in Grand Crossing on Dec. 22, 2022.

A 24-year-old man was shot to death in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue at 11:37 a.m.

Taylor faces one felony count of first-degree murder in connection to his death.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information is available at this time.