Chicago Bank of America Half Marathon steps off Sunday morning on West Side

Another major Chicago race is stepping off this Sunday on the city’s West Side.

The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is expected to begin at 7 a.m., and thousands of runners will participate.

What we know:

The 13.1-mile race will start and end in Garfield Park and runners will make their way through Humboldt Park and Douglass Park.

Street closures along the route will be enforced between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

The following roads are closed until Monday at 5 p.m.

Music Ct. Circle: Hamlin Blvd. to Woodward Dr.

Woodward Dr.: Madison St. to Jackson Blvd.

The following roads are closed until Sunday at 5 p.m.

Madison St.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave.

Jackson Blvd.: Hamlin Blvd. to Central Park Ave.

McCrea Dr.: Schraeder Dr. to end.

The following streets will close starting Sunday at 2 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Madison St.: Central Park Ave. to St. Louis Ave.

Central Park Ave.: Washington Blvd. to 5th Ave.

The following roads will close on Sunday at 6:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

Independence Blvd.: Jackson Blvd. to Douglas Blvd.

Douglas Blvd.: Independence Blvd. to Sacramento Dr.

Sacramento Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Roosevelt Rd.

Ogden Ave.: Sacramento Blvd. to California Ave.

Farrar Dr.: Ogden Blvd. to Sacramento Dr.

The following roads will close on Sunday at 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Congress Pkwy.

Hamlin Blvd.: Madison St. to Maypole Ave.

Schraeder Dr.: Hamlin Blvd. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd.: Schraeder Dr. to Hamlin Blvd.

The following roads will close Sunday at 6 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Central Park Ave.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd.

Conservatory Dr.: Lake St. to Franklin Blvd.

Franklin Blvd.: Central Park Ave. to Sacramento Blvd.

Sacramento Blvd.: Franklin Blvd to Augusta Blvd.

Humboldt Dr.: Augusta Blvd. to North Ave.

Division St.: California Ave to Luis Munoz Dr.

Luis Munoz Marin Dr.: Humbolt Dr. to Humboldt Dr. (until 11 a.m.)

Street re-openings will begin promptly after the final runners pass through. As runners pass points along the route, streets will reopen to allow traffic to return to normal as quickly as possible, OEMC said.

