Chicago celebrates Harold Washington's legacy on 102nd birthday

A celebration on Monday honored the life and legacy of former Chicago Mayor Harold Washington, marking what would have been his 102nd birthday.

The event, held at the college named for the late mayor, brought together students, local leaders, and politicians with the goal of continuing his legacy.

Harold Washington served as mayor from 1983 to 1987, passing away from a fatal heart attack while in office. He was the first Black mayor of Chicago and was a champion of social equity.

Among those attending the event were individuals who worked with him during his time in office, sharing memories of his impact on the city of Chicago.

Simultaneously, a birthday event took place at the Harold Washington Library, featuring a special tour of the library's exhibit paying tribute to the late mayor.

A documentary viewing and panel talk were scheduled for Monday evening as part of that event.