Chicago heat wave: Another burner in store for Wednesday

Yesterday, Chicago broke a record after all. The low was 78 degrees. That’s the warmest low temperature on record for June 18th, beating the old mark of 77 degrees, set in 1921.

Today will be hot with temps in the mid 90s under partly sunny skies. This evening will be warm and steamy with lows in the mid to upper 70s and a very small chance of a thundershower early in the evening.

Tomorrow features a bit of a change as a front noses in from the north. Winds off the lake will hold temps back to around 80 degrees near shore with highs perhaps just shy of 90 degrees inland. Close call for that 90.

Once again, skies will be partly sunny with a very small chance of a thundershower. Friday will be hot again with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday will be scorching with mid-to-upper 90s ahead of a front which should bring the highest chance for more widespread thundershower activity at night.

Sunday’s highs will not be cool by any stretch of the imagination but it won’t be as hot as Saturday.

Chicago cooling centers

The Department of Family and Support Services has activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

On Monday, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) released some tips on how to stay cool: