Chicago high school awarded $50K in international competition

A Chicago high school is being awarded a big grant after winning an international competition for supporting healthy student lifestyles.

Curie High School is the only U.S. school to win the competition.

They are being recognized by t4 — a nonprofit based in England that works with teachers to improve education around the globe.

The award is in recognition of Curie's innovative use of a behavioral health team and arts to enrich the lives of students.

The award comes with $50,000.

The prize money will be used to revamp the school's theater.