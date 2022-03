article

Former Chicago Public Schools teacher Joel Ewing, who is accused of sexually assaulting a student, is due back in court in Chicago on Monday.

Ewing was a drama teacher at Senn High School in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted a student in 2015 at school and on an overnight trip.

Monday's hearing is a status hearing.

