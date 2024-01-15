Johnson reflects on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy at Youth Guidance Unity event

The weather didn't stop Mayor Brandon Johnson from taking part in a number of events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Johnson on Monday stopped by a Youth Guidance Unity event at Build Inc. on Harrison. He reflected on Dr. King's legacy and his message of unity.

He also spoke about the importance of supporting young people, especially when it comes to mental health.

"Every day our young people are not only dealing with the pressure of being a teen, but are also facing challenges with violence, trauma and disinvestment, economic barriers and lack of resources," said Johnson.

The mayor emphasized the importance of students having access to counselors to help them cope with the issues they're facing.

Meanwhile, the Chicago History Museum decided to close and cancel its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day events today due to the extreme cold.

The museum says despite the significance of the day, the decision was made out of a concern for safety.

The museum does have some virtual offerings and resources commemorating Dr. King available on their website.

The museum plans to reopen on Tuesday, with free admission for Illinois residents through February 29.