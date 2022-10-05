Chicago home to one of the world's best bars in 2022

This year's world's best bars have been revealed — and a Chicago spot made the list!

Coming in at number 25 on the list is Kumiko — a Japanese dining bar in the West Loop.

Their website described their offerings as a blend of Japanese ingredients and techniques.

This is the first time Kumiko has made the list.

The top spot on the World's Best Bars list went to Paradiso in Barcelona.

Barcelona is home to three of the Top 10 on the 2022 list.