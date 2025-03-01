From Trump's electoral win to now: Chicago's sanctuary city status tested amid ICE arrests

Despite its sanctuary city status, Chicago finds itself in the crosshairs of the Trump administration’s immigration raids, as mass deportations—a cornerstone of the president’s campaign—take shape across the city.

Just days after his election victory, President Donald Trump set his enforcement plans in motion, and Illinois political leaders, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have fiercely opposed his policies.

As Mayor Johnson heads to Washington, D.C. on March 5 to testify on the city’s sanctuary status, we take a closer look at the ongoing impact of ICE raids in Chicago.

ICE Raids in Chicago

What we know:

Since President Trump returned to the White House, his administration has moved swiftly to enact a large-scale immigration enforcement agenda, with Chicago emerging as a key battleground.

ICE has launched raids across the city, focusing on individuals with criminal records but not shying away from apprehending undocumented immigrants with clean rap sheets if they were found at raid sites.

Trump's "border czar," Tom Homan, has been leading the charge, making clear that sanctuary city policies will not prevent enforcement.

"If your Chicago mayor doesn’t want to help, he can step aside," Homan said at a GOP event in December, adding that he would prosecute Mayor Johnson should he impede ICE's efforts to deport undocumented immigrants.

These raids, so far, have reportedly led to hundreds of arrests in Chicagoland. FOX 32 reached out to ICE for an exact number which they didn't provide. In a statement, a spokesperson said:

"Since Jan. 20, ICE has significantly increased its immigration enforcement activities with additional support from other federal law enforcement and DOD partners. In an effort to keep the American people informed about the results of our efforts with only the most accurate information, ICE is compiling and validating the data and is working toward publishing our enforcement statistics on a monthly basis."

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent walks down a street during a multi-agency targeted enforcement operation in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. President Donald Trump has pledged to carry out the largest deportation Expand

The heightened enforcement has created a chilling effect in neighborhoods with large immigrant populations, such as Little Village and Pilsen.

Community leaders report that businesses have seen fewer customers as residents are choosing to remain indoors, fearful of possible arrests.

"The fear is palpable," said Alderman Michael Rodriguez (22nd Ward). "People are scared ICE agents will show up at their doorsteps, at their workplaces, places of worship and (even at schools)."

What we don't know:

Despite the ICE presence in Chicago, details about the full scope of arrests since Trump took office remain unclear.

ICE has not provided a breakdown of how many people detained in Chicago were actually convicted of or charged with crimes versus those who were arrested simply for being undocumented.

Trump’s administration has pledged to carry out the "largest deportation program in American history," but it is unclear how that will unfold in a city actively resisting federal immigration policies.

The long-term economic impact of these raids is also unknown.

The backstory:

Illinois has long been a sanctuary state, with laws preventing local law enforcement from assisting federal immigration authorities.

Both Mayor Johnson and Gov. Pritzker have reaffirmed their commitment to these protections, even as the Trump administration ramps up pressure.

"The mayor has made clear he's not going to flinch," said Chicago Deputy Mayor for Immigration Beatriz Ponce De Leon. "We have a Welcoming City Ordinance, we have protections in place, (and) we're going to do our best to keep those protections in place."

Pritzker has gone further, vowing to sue the federal government if it attempts to withhold public safety funding as punishment for Illinois’ sanctuary status.

"You come for my people, you come through me," Pritzker said.

Border czar Homan replied, saying in part:

"Game on. We’ve got no problem going through him. I’ve got 20,000 men and women in ICE who are going to do their job with no apology," Homan said. "And if any governor wants to stand in the way, go ahead and do it. We’ll see what happens. We’re not gonna be intimidated."

The other side:

While Democrats in Illinois are standing firm against mass deportations, some Republican leaders argue that undocumented immigrants are straining the state’s resources.

House Republican leader Tony McCombie has called for cooperation with federal authorities, citing the state’s increasing costs.

"I think we're up to $2.75 billion, and we're looking at a projected $620 million for FY 25," McCombie said, urging Pritzker to work with the federal government "regardless of politics."

Meanwhile, State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer echoed a common GOP stance.

"It's the federal government that's charged with securing our borders and making sure we're safe as a nation, and I think state and local law enforcement should work with them to that end," Davidsmeyer said.

The governor said he is in agreement with border czar Homan in one respect.

"Violent criminals who are undocumented and convicted of violent crime should be deported," Pritzker said. "I do not want them in my state, I don't think they should be in the United States."

Dr. Phil ICE encounter:

An immigration enforcement operation that took place in Chicago at the end of January involved television personality Dr. Phil.

Dr. Phil was seen on video questioning a handcuffed detainee. He asked the man, "You’ve been charged with sex crimes with children?"

The detainee replied, "Not really," to which Dr. Phil responded, "Not really, and never been deported?"

Moments later, Homan is heard saying, "take him for processing and lock him up."

ICE officials said they were targeting approximately 300 individuals in Chicago as part of a broader operation that resulted in 956 arrests nationwide.

Arrest outside Chicago school:

A man who was reportedly dropping off his children at school on Feb. 26 was arrested by ICE agents.

Chicago Teachers Union organizer Hilario Dominguez described how agents took the father into custody.

"His children watched as their daddy was detained by agents carrying out the orders of a tyrant president," Dominguez said.

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) called on CPS to install a safe environment for students and their families.

"We have parents being grabbed from our schools. We gotta wonder, what is Chicago Public Schools doing to protect our children?" Sigcho-Lopez asked.

ICE Chicago posted on X regarding the arrest: "Francisco Andrade-Berrera, 37, a citizen of Mexico who is a known member of a violent street gang with criminal convictions for drug trafficking, gang loitering, and damage to property arrested by (authorities) Feb. 26. He has been removed from the U.S. twice, in 2005 and 2013."

Local perspective:

On the ground in Chicago, immigrant rights organizations continue to mobilize.

Groups such as the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights are reminding undocumented residents of their legal protections, including the right to remain silent and the requirement for ICE agents to present a judicial warrant before entering a home.

Protests are also ramping up. Activist groups have called for demonstrations to resist what they describe as a "fascist assault" on immigrant communities.

As the situation unfolds, the fight over immigration enforcement in Chicago is far from over.

Timeline:

From Trump’s mass deportation pledges to appointing Tom Homan as ICE director and ramping up ICE raids in Chicago, here’s what’s happened since November of last year.

Nov. 7, 2024 – Gov. Pritzker pushes back after Trump's win

Two days after Donald Trump won the presidential election, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reassured residents that the state would remain a sanctuary for immigrants, declaring, "You come for my people, you come through me."

Nov. 11, 2024 – Trump taps Homan as ‘border czar’; Chicago leaders brace for battle

Trump named former acting ICE director Tom Homan as his administration’s "border czar." Homan vowed to launch "the biggest deportation operation this country’s ever seen."

Chicago leaders quickly pushed back , pledging to uphold the city’s sanctuary policies and resist mass deportations.

Nov. 12, 2024 – Trump’s mass deportation plan could cost taxpayers $300B

As fears over immigration crackdowns mounted, a nonpartisan advocacy group estimated Trump’s proposed mass deportation effort could come with a staggering price tag— exceeding $300 billion

Nov. 13, 2024 – ‘Game on’: Homan fires back at Pritzker’s sanctuary state pledge

Tom Homan didn’t mince words in response to Gov. JB Pritzker’s vow to keep Illinois a sanctuary state, declaring that ICE will enforce immigration laws "without apology" and won’t be "intimidated."

Nov. 18, 2024 – Local legal expert slams Trump's plan to use military for deportations

Trump vowed on social media to deploy the military for mass deportations, but legal scholars and Illinois officials argued the move could be illegal or unconstitutional. While the plan could cost billions and focus on those with criminal records, further details remained unclear.

Nov. 20, 2024 – Chicago mayor rips Trump, vows to protect immigrants

Mayor Brandon Johnson slammed Trump’s immigration plans during a press briefing, calling him "a threat to everything that is sensible" while reaffirming Chicago’s sanctuary city status. "We’re going to protect undocumented individuals," he declared at City Hall.

Dec. 9 – Trump vows to end birthright citizenship on day one

Trump pledged sweeping immigration action upon taking the presidential office, including eliminating birthright citizenship in the U.S.

Dec. 10 – Homan blasts Chicago leaders: ‘Your mayor sucks and your governor sucks’

Speaking at a GOP holiday party, Tom Homan laid out his plans for mass deportations in Chicago while taking direct aim at Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Johnson. Inviting them to negotiate, he didn’t hold back, declaring, "Chicago is in trouble because your mayor sucks and your governor sucks." Homan also warned he would prosecute Johnson if he interferes with ICE’s deportation efforts.

Dec. 11 – Pritzker responds to Homan’s mass deportation comments

Gov. Pritzker fired back at Tom Homan’s comments , stating he didn’t believe Homan had the authority to implement his mass deportation plans. The governor added that deporting legal residents, such as green card holders or asylum seekers, would violate federal law. However, Pritzker did agree with Homan on one point: "Violent criminals who are undocumented and convicted of violent crimes should be deported." He also said he was open to meeting with Homan or the Trump administration, but noted that no one had reached out.

Dec. 20 – Chicago boosts shelter capacity to support migrants, homeless

Chicago launched its "One System Initiative," merging migrant and homeless shelters into a unified, equitable support network. Shelter beds increased to 6,800 after the closure of several shelters in recent months. By Friday, Dec. 20, one migrant shelter was still open but set to close by New Year’s Eve. Five other shelters remained operational, now integrated into the One System Initiative to serve anyone in need of housing.

Jan. 8 – Two Chicago aldermen call for city to cooperate with feds on deportations

Aldermen Ray Lopez (15th Ward) and Silvana Tabares (23rd Ward) proposed amending Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance that prevents police from working with federal immigration authorities to deport undocumented immigrants arrested or convicted of crimes. They argued that the current law could put law-abiding undocumented residents at risk, making entire communities vulnerable to federal raids. "We’re not concerned with the political theatrics of returning President Trump or Mayor Johnson," said Lopez. "Our goal is to protect those that deserve our protection."

Jan. 10 – Mayor Johnson issues new guidelines for handling ICE visits

Ten days before Trump’s inauguration, Mayor Johnson reaffirmed Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance and issued guidelines to local agencies on managing ICE visits, despite opposition from two aldermen pushing for ICE cooperation. The City Council was scheduled to vote on the measure on Jan. 15.

Jan. 13 – Debate intensifies over Chicago's Welcoming City Ordinance

The proposal from the two aldermen to amend Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance reignited the debate over the city’s sanctuary status, sparking strong opposition. A memo from the mayor’s office highlighted constitutional concerns and pointed to Illinois state law, which prohibits law enforcement from collaborating with ICE agents in this manner.

Jan. 14 – Evanston enhances protections for undocumented immigrants in 'Welcoming City' law

The Evanston City Council strengthened its ordinance limiting police cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. The updates included expanded data protection, additional safeguards, closing loopholes, increased support for immigrants, and designating safe public buildings.

Jan. 15 – Chicago City Council votes to block change to Welcoming City Ordinance

After extensive debate, the Chicago City Council voted 39-11 to block a measure that would have altered the city's Welcoming City Ordinance. The proposed change aimed to allow greater cooperation between Chicago police and ICE agents. The vote effectively tabled the measure, preserving the existing law that limits Chicago Police Department's collaboration with ICE.

Jan. 17 – Trump administration reveals plans for immigration raids in Chicago

The Trump administration announced plans for large-scale immigration raids set to begin in Chicago within the next week, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Up to 200 immigration officers were expected to arrive, with raids lasting throughout the week. The report also indicated that similar operations could take place in New York, Miami, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Jan. 18 – Trump’s team reconsiders immigration raid plans

Following the leak of the Trump administration’s immigration raid plans, Tom Homan told the Washington Post that the administration was reevaluating its approach. He confirmed that no final decision had been made, with the leak influencing their next steps. Homan also expressed confusion over why Chicago was targeted, noting that the administration’s goals were much broader.

Jan. 20 – Trump unveils sweeping deportation plan; Chicagoans brace for ICE

On his first day of a second term, President Trump revealed a bold plan to launch the "largest deportation program in U.S. history." The proposal included halting asylum claims at the border, sending military troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, and ending birthright citizenship, among other sweeping measures. This initiative was just one of many executive orders Trump issued on day one.

Chicagoans braced for the potential impact of increased ICE presence, while local nonprofits worked around the clock to ensure support and resources were available.

The Chicago Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to the Welcoming City Ordinance, clarifying that it does not assist federal immigration authorities in enforcement actions or share immigration status information.

Jan. 21 – Illinois joins lawsuit opposing Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship

Illinois joined a coalition of states in filing a lawsuit against President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship. The lawsuit argues that the move violates constitutional rights granted to all individuals born in the U.S. and asserts that Trump lacks the authority to override the Constitution.

Jan. 22 – DOJ threatens action against Chicago officials who resist immigration orders

The U.S. Department of Justice warned state and local officials, including those in Chicago, that they could face investigation and criminal charges if they interfere with the White House’s sweeping immigration orders. The memo, sent to all DOJ employees, was seen by some as a scare tactic aimed at pressuring cities to comply with the immigration crackdown.

Jan. 23 – ICE makes first major sweep under Trump with over 460 arrests nationwide, including Illinois

Jan. 24 – Secret Service mistaken for ICE during visit to Chicago elementary school

Amid ICE fears in Chicago, an elementary school mistakenly reported an ICE visit, which was later confirmed to be the U.S. Secret Service investigating a TikTok-related threat. Agents were denied entry to John H. Hamline Elementary, as the threat stemmed from a nearby home in Back of the Yards.

Jan. 26 – ICE begins 'targeted operations' in Chicago

ICE and federal agencies initiated "enhanced targeted operations" in Chicago, focusing on high-priority suspects like murderers and traffickers. Mayor Johnson emphasized that local police were not involved and urged residents to know their constitutional rights.

Jan. 27 – Dr. Phil interrogates detainee during Chicago ICE operation

Television personality Dr. Phil questioned a handcuffed detainee during ICE’s large-scale operation in Chicago before the individual was taken for processing. ICE officials said the operation targeted 300 people in Chicago, part of a nationwide sweep that led to 956 arrests. It's unknown how many arrests actually occurred in Chicago.

Critics, including local officials, accused the operation of being a publicity stunt, with Trump ally Dr. Phil filming the events.

Jan. 28 – Mayor Johnson slams ICE raids, vows Chicago will remain a sanctuary city

Mayor Johnson condemned ICE raids in Chicago as fearmongering by the Trump administration in his first news conference since the operations began. He reaffirmed that the city’s sanctuary status would stand "regardless of who's in the White House."

Jan. 31 – Loyola University clears up ICE visit rumors, warns against misinformation

Loyola University officials addressed rumors of an ICE visit, confirming the activity was actually a Census Bureau visit misidentified as ICE. The university reassured students of its support and urged the community to rely on official sources for safety updates.

Feb. 5 – Another judge halts Trump’s birthright citizenship order

A second judge put Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship on hold, following lawsuits from multiple states, including Illinois. The order aimed to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents in the country illegally.

Chicago mayor announced he would testify before Congress in Washington D.C. on March 5 about the city's sanctuary policies. Johnson was invited by the House Oversight Committee, alongside mayors from other affected cities.

Feb. 6 – DOJ files lawsuit against Illinois, Chicago over immigration policies

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Illinois and Chicago , claiming local immigration policies obstruct federal enforcement. The lawsuit targeted key figures, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson.

Chicago Mayor's visit to DC

What's next:

Mayor Johnson will testify before Congress on March 5 at a full committee hearing, joining three other mayors to defend Chicago’s sanctuary city status.

The mayor has consistently opposed targeted ICE detention raids in Chicago and other sanctuary cities since Trump’s administration took office in January.

FOX 32 Political Reporter Paris Schutz will be on the ground, covering the hearing as more details emerge.