Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from MON 1:44 PM CST until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County, Kenosha County
Wind Chill Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County

Chicago's International Puppet Theater Festival, Restaurant Week returning

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

International Puppet Theater Festival, Chicago Restaurant Week - what to know

We have some new events opening in Chicago this week if youre looking for some winter fun.

CHICAGO - We have some new events opening in Chicago this week if you're looking for some winter fun.

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns for its sixth edition this Thursday, running through January 28.

The festival was founded in 2015 with the goal of bringing world-class performers to the city. The event is aimed primarily at adults and will feature several different types of performances.

Also making its return is Chicago Restaurant Week. This is the 17th annual run of the popular event featuring some of the city's top restaurants.

Over 400 across the city are taking part, offering a series of fixed-priced meal options for diners. Brunch and lunch specials run for $25, while dinner is either $42 or $59.