Chicago's International Puppet Theater Festival, Restaurant Week returning

We have some new events opening in Chicago this week if you're looking for some winter fun.

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns for its sixth edition this Thursday, running through January 28.

The festival was founded in 2015 with the goal of bringing world-class performers to the city. The event is aimed primarily at adults and will feature several different types of performances.

Also making its return is Chicago Restaurant Week. This is the 17th annual run of the popular event featuring some of the city's top restaurants.

Over 400 across the city are taking part, offering a series of fixed-priced meal options for diners. Brunch and lunch specials run for $25, while dinner is either $42 or $59.