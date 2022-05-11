6 wounded in Jackson Park drive-by, Chicago's second mass shooting in 6-hour span

Six people were wounded, two seriously, in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Chicago's Jackson Park, the city's second mass shooting on the South Side in a span of six hours.

Witnesses told police two gunmen drove by in an SUV around 10:31 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Richards Drive and started shooting into a crowd of people before fleeing the scene.

Four women and two men were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Woman, 29, shot in the abdomen and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in serious condition

Woman, 37, shot twice in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition

Woman, 22, shot in the knee and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Woman, 30, shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition

Man, 21, suffered a graze wound to the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition

Man, 29, shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Roughly an hour later, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were also shot in Jackson Park in the 6500 block of South Promontory Drive, police said. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

The man was shot in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was unknown.

The Jackson Park shootings came roughly six hours after one person was killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.